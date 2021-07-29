Tyler Wain

iOS Aid Station Monitoring | UI

Thinking through a few use cases for a triathlon monitoring app. The app could help volunteers and aid station coordinators stay connected with one another throughout a race. Today, each aid station is a bit of an island and operates on its own. Looking for ways to connect them more.

