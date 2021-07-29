Sushanth

Music player design

This design made me extremely happy and confident. I always feel the number of options should be narrowed down and I did that by adding a pop up thing beside the "essential options". No more trying to reach the top to change settings, isn't that user friendly :)
As the song indicates, Be there for someone and be kind to everyone.
Peace

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
