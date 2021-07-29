Alodokter's Private Doctor

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi folks!
Did you still consult to a different doctor on every session? Did you find it annoying when answering the same basic medical questions every time you meet a new doctor? Do you feel the need to get care from a dedicated doctor only for you? Here comes Alodokter's New Private Doctor!
Now you can chat with your private doctor and enjoy other benefits on Alodokter. Also, get healthier 😃.
What do you think? Let me know by leaving a comment below.
Cheers!