🆕 Introducing Alloy Ecommerce Stack 2.0

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As ecommerce automation is still new a new thing in the automation market, at Alloy we also have the challenge to create knowledge, tools, and assets to grow awareness about it in the ecommerce universe.
As Alloy is an integration platform at its core, and we’ve had a great vantage point from which to observe the ecommerce software ecosystem evolve over the past 2 years. It’s incredible that in a matter of months, the # of ecommerce software providers has exploded to serve the needs of an increasingly online world. We wanted to make sure we kept track of all the new categories and new players popping up, while preserving the concept of the ecommerce stack.
So last week we introduced Ecommerce Stack 2.0 which is effectively a directory of all the software that the most famous brands use to run their stores behind the scenes.
Check it out: https://runalloy.com/stack/