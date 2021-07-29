🆕 Introducing Alloy Ecommerce Stack 2.0

As ecommerce automation is still new a new thing in the automation market, at Alloy we also have the challenge to create knowledge, tools, and assets to grow awareness about it in the ecommerce universe.

As Alloy is an integration platform at its core, and we’ve had a great vantage point from which to observe the ecommerce software ecosystem evolve over the past 2 years. It’s incredible that in a matter of months, the # of ecommerce software providers has exploded to serve the needs of an increasingly online world. We wanted to make sure we kept track of all the new categories and new players popping up, while preserving the concept of the ecommerce stack.

So last week we introduced Ecommerce Stack 2.0 which is effectively a directory of all the software that the most famous brands use to run their stores behind the scenes.

Check it out: https://runalloy.com/stack/