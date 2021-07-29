Tran Thao

R of Playground Christmas 3D Typography

Tran Thao
Tran Thao
  • Save
R of Playground Christmas 3D Typography bumper car design christmas 36 days of type cute illustration type face lettering alphabet typography blender animation ui motion graphics graphic design 3d
Download color palette

R for @36daysoftype. R for The bumper car !!!
Thanks for watching my work!
Full Project: 36 Days of Playground Christmas Type Project
▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️▪️
Instagram | Twitter | Behance

Tran Thao
Tran Thao

More by Tran Thao

View profile
    • Like