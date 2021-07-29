Mina Amir

Landing Page for downloading a Mobile APP

Mina Amir
Mina Amir
  • Save
Landing Page for downloading a Mobile APP uiux uidesign uxdesign uiuxdesign graphic design ux vector ui illustration branding design dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge #dailyui #003

Mina Amir
Mina Amir

More by Mina Amir

View profile
    • Like