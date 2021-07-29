SOK LAB

Bitit - Web app

SOK LAB
SOK LAB
  • Save
Bitit - Web app hello dribbble first shot debut welcome shot ui ux converter blockchain cryptocurrency dashboard payments finance app fintech finance application web app soklab
Download color palette

Hi everyone! 👋

Today we are happy to share with you a new concept for web app for managing your
portfolio and exchange any currency.

Bitit provides a wealth of information and analysis about your accounts and assets.
You have access to the quick converter and table for exchange rate.

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments.

📩 Do you want to create something great? Feel free contact us

SOK LAB
SOK LAB
Smart digital solutions for businesses
Like