Hailey Gaar

What's Green Is Green Illustration no. 3

Hailey Gaar
Hailey Gaar
  • Save
What's Green Is Green Illustration no. 3 sketch grey green story jungle earth plant tiger colored pencil digital drawing procreate graphic design art creative digital design illustration kids children childrens book
Download color palette

Writing and illustrating a children's book. Here are a couple elements from the book.

Hailey Gaar
Hailey Gaar

More by Hailey Gaar

View profile
    • Like