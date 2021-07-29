Symbols Animation for the Venice slot game

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Animation of symbols from the High category: 5 characters in two rows - Venetian masks in rectangular beautiful gold frames.
⠀
Each symbol and element in motion is slightly increased in size. They are highlighted with glitter, have a unique shimmer and iridescence. It also attracts the attention and the background with a magical twinkle.
⠀
The first is a female mask on a red background in blue-white-gold colors with a collar, tiara and an abundance of decor. Next to it is a man's mask on a blue background, like a knight's one, made of gold. She is adorned with red lips, an emerald on the hat and emerald feathers. Lower left mask for men on a lilac background, with a closed mouth.
⠀
The decoration is green and gold with emeralds on the collar, purple feathers on the hat and topaz. The fourth symbol is a female mask on a purple background. She is white and lilac with gold, and the headdress and decoration are in lilac and purple colors. The latter is for men on a green background, in red and gold tones, with red feathers and pearl beads on the collar.
⠀
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
⠀
