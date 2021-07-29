Khan Saheb logo . K letter logo

Faysal Ahmed

Faysal Ahmed
Faysal Ahmed
Hi guys,
This is a restaurant business logo,
The name of the restaurant is ‘Khan Saheb’ . The logo is a combination of the letter 'K' and the crown mark. 'Khan Saheb' is basically a restaurant and party hall. It can be arranged for wedding, birthday party or any other occasion. This restaurant serves Thai, Chinese and Indian Bengali food.

