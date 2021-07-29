Maksym Shapoval

signboard: laska

Maksym Shapoval
Maksym Shapoval
  • Save
signboard: laska illustration photoshop graphic design art logo signboard sign
Download color palette

sign for the Ukrainian social and charitable project. "laska" adheres to the idea that everyone can give their things a second breath and bring them to where they will be given advice

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Maksym Shapoval
Maksym Shapoval

More by Maksym Shapoval

View profile
    • Like