Tazul Islam

Car Social media design

Tazul Islam
Tazul Islam
  • Save
Car Social media design automobile c vehicle automotive pinterest post design cover design promotional banner food banner social media post leaflet design flyer design banner design linkedin post design twitter post design instagram post design banner ads facebook post design social media design prospectus branding design advertisment
Download color palette

Hi there,
This is a Car Social media banner design template for the Automobile compnay

or Car industry.
Templates Info:
►Well Organized & Easy to edit.
►Easy To Change Image.
►Free Web Fonts used and recommended.
►RGB color mode.
►Design in 300 DPI Resolution.
►Templates Sizes – 1080×1080 pixel.
Looking for a custom desing?

Get in touch: Tazulislam1673@gmail.com
Full view here: https://cutt.ly/fk6etf4

Tazul Islam
Tazul Islam

More by Tazul Islam

View profile
    • Like