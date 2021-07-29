mcube

Le Barreau de Lyon

mcube
mcube
  • Save
Le Barreau de Lyon appear scroll after effect motion lawyer branding webdesign concept web ux animation ui
Le Barreau de Lyon appear scroll after effect motion lawyer branding webdesign concept web ux animation ui
Download color palette
  1. barreau-de-lyon-dribbble.mp4
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 1.jpg

Home redesign and concept for Le Barreau de Lyon a french lawyer company. We worked on an ergonomic navigation playing with the duality of the professional and private demand.

mcube
mcube
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by mcube

View profile
    • Like