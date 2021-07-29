Hailey Gaar

What's Green Is Green Illustration no. 2

What's Green Is Green Illustration no. 2 childrens book sketch plants digital drawing procreate pencil drawing people person kid earth jungle kids art childrens illustration art graphic design creative digital design illustration
Writing and illustrating a children's book. Here are a couple elements from the book.

