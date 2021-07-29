Hailey Gaar

What's Green Is Green Illustration no. 1

children art kids illustration earth plants cover design book procreate digital art jungle tiger drawing childrens illustration childrens book art
Writing and illustrating a children's book. Here are a couple of elements from the book.

