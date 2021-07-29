Aishwarya Vijay

Zoobop - Redesign

Zoobop - Redesign footer header web luxury makeup cosmetics uiux web design website webapp branding ux dailyui minimal ui design
Zoobop is a cosmetics website that helps users make informed decisions about the brands they choose. The website doesn't really convey their goal and has poor user experience. So, I redesigned their website as a project. Let me know what you think.✨🎉

