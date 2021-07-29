Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Taha Durrani

U-Shaped Staircase

U-Shaped Staircase interior design architectural component 3d staircase 3d render 3d visualization 3d modeling
Architectural component, 3D visualization: Taha Durrani
Software used: AutoCAD

Entry hall with concrete riser and wood tread staircase to second floor. Glass railings provide an opening feeling between floors. Stone is used for the flooring and rustic brick for the walls.

