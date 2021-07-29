U-Shaped Staircase

Trending designs to inspire you
Architectural component, 3D visualization: Taha Durrani
Software used: AutoCAD
Entry hall with concrete riser and wood tread staircase to second floor. Glass railings provide an opening feeling between floors. Stone is used for the flooring and rustic brick for the walls.