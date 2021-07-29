Azumara Emmanuella

Sign up page for make-up artist's newsletter

Sign up page for make-up artist's newsletter glass morphism figma uiux design website web design ui daily ui challenge sign up page
DESIGN A SIGN UP PAGE...
Day #1 of my 100days daily UI challenge. I'm excited to see the growth this journey has to offer! Hoping I stick to the end.🤞

Please share your feedback and criticisms. Thank you!!
#DailyUI

