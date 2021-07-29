Mobile Book Store - Design Inspiration

Hello Dribbblers 🔥

This an educational mobile app where users have the ability to come read software engineering-related books.

I also added the accessibility option where users can read the book using audio, tweak the interface by way of changing the background color, text color and font size.

What do you think?

