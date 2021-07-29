Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
apanicspud®

Look Up To You. by John Marshall

apanicspud®
apanicspud®
  • Save
Look Up To You. by John Marshall a4 you to up look adobe photoshop retouching editing film flyer cover book movie manipulation photo design graphic design poster
Download color palette

Title: "Look up to You."
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2020
Date Created: 8 Mart, 2020

This design was created in educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Sorin Sîrbu on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/PulaKopn7ig
Photo by Kovah on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/1X8b4rO3txc
Photo by Tony Butler on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/Yj8xyUn3q1w
Photo by Julia Kamm on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/BE6SWcmRBAg
Mockup designed by rawpixel.com on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/save-date-wedding-invitation-card-mockup_4392843.htm#page=2&query=poster%20mockup&position=2

apanicspud®
apanicspud®

More by apanicspud®

View profile
    • Like