Look Up To You. by John Marshall

Title: "Look up to You."
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2020
Date Created: 8 Mart, 2020
This design was created in educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Sorin Sîrbu on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/PulaKopn7ig
Photo by Kovah on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/1X8b4rO3txc
Photo by Tony Butler on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/Yj8xyUn3q1w
Photo by Julia Kamm on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/BE6SWcmRBAg
Mockup designed by rawpixel.com on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/save-date-wedding-invitation-card-mockup_4392843.htm#page=2&query=poster%20mockup&position=2