Title: "Look up to You."

Type: Poster Design

Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2020

Date Created: 8 Mart, 2020

This design was created in educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.

Special Thanks to People Who Made This Design Possible:

Photo by Sorin Sîrbu on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/photos/PulaKopn7ig

Photo by Kovah on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/photos/1X8b4rO3txc

Photo by Tony Butler on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/photos/Yj8xyUn3q1w

Photo by Julia Kamm on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/photos/BE6SWcmRBAg

Mockup Designed by rawpixel.com on Freepik

https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/save-date-wedding-invitation-card-mockup_4392843.htm#page=2&query=poster%20mockup&position=2