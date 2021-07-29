Gladiolus: A Modern Art Nouveau Typeface

With the elegance of a Jane Austen story comes a modern Art Nouveau typeface, Gladiolus! This type is named after a flower known as the “sword lily” for this font has soft curves and pointy tips.Not only was this font inspired by the Art Nouveau style, but also by a romantic era of literature that makes you want to sit in a field of flowers with your favorite novel. The caps are slightly more narrow than their lowercase counterparts giving it a beautiful contrast.

You can find this font for download at Creative Market, or at MeganMahfoud.com