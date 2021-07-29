Rafał Warniełło

Friendly Plans – case study

Rafał Warniełło
Rafał Warniełło
  • Save
Friendly Plans – case study tiles case study tablet mobile product design design ux ui
Download color palette

Hey there! 👋

Here’s a shot of my recent case study – Friendly Plans. The app helps therapists organise activity classes for autistic children and supports various treatment methodologies like activity plans and script methods. Find out more about process and other features in the link below. Thank you! 🙌

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119862353/Friendly-Plans-app-for-autism-therapists

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Rafał Warniełło
Rafał Warniełło

More by Rafał Warniełło

View profile
    • Like