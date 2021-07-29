Discover Kenya Homepage Light & Dark Mode Designs

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey everyone!
Here are the revamped homepage designs for Discover Kenya, a mobile application allowing users to view, upload, share and download visual content of Kenya. With this project we aim to provide a technological solution to reinvigorate the ravaged tourism sector and create a community of visual contributors in Kenya.
Feel free to add your comments and feedback.
Thanks.