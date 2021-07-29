File Manager Web Application

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello everyone, I'm designing a file manager web for my final project at my university. I applied visual hierarchy on font size and colors for better user experience.
User can manage their files in a colored folders, also no worries when user accidentally deleted their files because user could restore their files in 'trash'. I chose blue color as my primary to represent trust and secure.
Feel free to give feedback for my design 😄