File Manager Web Application

Hello everyone, I'm designing a file manager web for my final project at my university. I applied visual hierarchy on font size and colors for better user experience.

User can manage their files in a colored folders, also no worries when user accidentally deleted their files because user could restore their files in 'trash'. I chose blue color as my primary to represent trust and secure.

Feel free to give feedback for my design 😄

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
