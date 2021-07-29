Japanese Writing Companion

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
As a japanese studient I've always found writing as the most difficult part of the language, and in the search of a good app to help me I keep looking for the perfect app, adaptable to the level I'm in, fun and easy to use. Thinking of that I started playing with the idea of an app leveraging on traditional elements of the japanese culture and adapt them, I had a very good time playing with colors and textures, sometimes inpired for the japanese post-war posters and diagrams, and also from the contemporary pop culture, even from memes.
If you like this shot you can find out more about our UX community and iTexico's digital solutions:
https://www.itexico.com/our-services/digital-product-design.
