Oleg Ostrikov

Daily UI #007 | Settings

Oleg Ostrikov
Oleg Ostrikov
  • Save
Daily UI #007 | Settings mobile figma mobile design settings 007 dailyui007 daily ui graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
Daily UI #007 Settings. Each new shot I will use a random palette of colors. Thanks to #InColorBalance for palette №4233 for this shot. Feel free to leave feedback! Follow me and press "L"

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Oleg Ostrikov
Oleg Ostrikov

More by Oleg Ostrikov

View profile
    • Like