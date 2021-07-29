Yolan Sihombing

Dream House App of Landing page

Dream House App of Landing page
Hello Everyone! 👋👋👋 I want to share my latest exploration about Dream House App of Landing page. Highlights: ✅ Well Organised Layers and Groups ✅ 100% Fully Customisable ✅ Showcase Design Stocks Photo: ✅ Unsplash Compatibility: ✅ Figma (Recommended), Sketch I Hope you guys will like it. Press "L" or leave comment to let me know something. Check my Instagram profile about design: 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uix.yolan/ Have a great work? Contact me : yolansihombing77@gmail.com Don't forget to UPVOTE if you like it! Have a nice day.. 👋

