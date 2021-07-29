Mantasha Qureshi

Sign In/Sign Up Form Daily Ui Day 1

Sign In/Sign Up Form Daily Ui Day 1 black yellow prototype animation figma login form sign up form sign in form dailyuichallenge 001 ui challenge dailyui ux ui trending design
Hey everyone. 👋

I made this sign in/ sign up form prototype design using Figma as my Daily Ui Day 1 Challenge.

Press 'L' if you like the design.

Feedbacks are appreciated. 💛

