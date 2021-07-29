Zvonimir Juranko

Japan Badges

Zvonimir Juranko
Zvonimir Juranko
  • Save
Japan Badges illustration cherry flower cherry blossom fuji mt fuji pagoda logo badge japan
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

Japanese landmarks, well-known wide outside Japan - Mount Fuji and Pagoda, inspired me to design two badges. Each a unique and a different style.

I hope you'll like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Zvonimir Juranko
Zvonimir Juranko

More by Zvonimir Juranko

View profile
    • Like