Elixirator HR Tool Mobile

employees hr mobile
👋 Hello, friends!

We are working on our personal HR tool, where we can manage and track employees' absences, attendance, and personnel files. Hope you like it!

🔮 Elixirator - brewing software potion for startup motion!

📫 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@elixirator.com

Created with ❤️ at Elixirator

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Elixirator
Elixirator
UX/UI, Web & Mobile Development
