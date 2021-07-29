Elixirator HR Tool Mobile

👋 Hello, friends!

We are working on our personal HR tool, where we can manage and track employees' absences, attendance, and personnel files. Hope you like it!

🔮 Elixirator - brewing software potion for startup motion!

Follow us on Linkedin

📫 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@elixirator.com

Created with ❤️ at Elixirator