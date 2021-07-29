überdosis

Data visualization

Data visualization data driven content marketing platform design ui design data visualization data
Visualization of data? We love it! Here we have simplified the relationships between website visitors and their behavior, paths and actions for a content marketing platform.

With the help of this view, the content manager can recognize at an early stage which pages are performing well, which pages need to be optimized or where new pages need to be created.

What do you think about it?

