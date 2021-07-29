You often see the blue colour in branding, advertising and fashion. When you look at the animal and plant kingdoms, this colour is actually almost non-existent. That is why the blue plants and animals are very special.

The Blue nature web application is an online encyclopedia of blue nature. The user can filter on animals or plants. Plants is divided into Flowers and Fruits. Animals are divided into animals that produce blue pigment and animals that do not produce blue pigment.

