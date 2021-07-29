Digital Paća

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
I'm starting this with one of my first illustrations, and it is my beloved cat. As someone who loves minimalism, I tried to transfer that to this illustration, and keep the resemblance of my cat.
Hope you like it! :)