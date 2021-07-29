Set of set slot symbol - graphic design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Before us are symbols of three categories in three rows.
⠀
The first row is three symbols of the category High, they are in gold frames with gold letters and a unique background. WILD is a panda on a dark starry background, she has pigtails and a headdress with bright feathers and a gold rim, a gold necklace, bright clothes. BONUS symbol - on the background of a stone structure, a hat, as the main element, held by a hand. SCATTER symbol - a stone temple with vegetation, against a blue sky.
⠀
Below in two rows are symbols of the category Regular and Low. The main ones are in round gold frames, where each has its own main character: a cobra, two pandas, a spider and a tiger in bright colors.
⠀
The bottom row has five symbols. They are frameless, but no less interesting: a travel bag, an emerald, a gold medallion, a gold panda and a gold treasure chest.
⠀
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/panda-jones/
