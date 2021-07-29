Chirag Ramchandanee

Logo Design - Krushi Agro Engineering

• Logo design for Agriculture Products Manufacturer Factory named Krushi Agro Engineering
• Colors : #FCB924 (Light Orange), #55CAED (Sky Blue), #FFFFFF (White), #00B12E (Dark Green), and #00D82E (Light Green)
• Fonts used : Nirmala UI

