An eye examination is a series of tests performed to assess vision and ability to focus on and discern objects. It also includes other tests and examinations pertaining to the eyes. Eye examinations are primarily performed by an optometrist, ophthalmologist, orthoptist, or an optician. Health care professionals often recommend that all people should have periodic and thorough eye examinations as part of routine primary care, especially since many eye diseases are asymptomatic.

COLLECT HERE : https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/63237025869001154755888122433997460075499714452145955585600735046208900300801/