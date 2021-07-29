Sujontive

Minimal mining or mineral logo

Sujontive
Sujontive
  • Save
Minimal mining or mineral logo logodesign minimal logo logo design minimalist logo construction logo saw logo hammer logo mineral logo conceptual logo mining logo logo
Download color palette

Minimal mining or mineral logo
Hello, I am a Logo & Brand Identity Designer. If you need a professional logo for you brand, FOLLOW MY LINK to get your customized design
Link- https://www.fiverr.com/share/gxVmRv

#logo #needlogo #graphicdesign #graphicdesigner #creative #designinspiration #creativity #designer #fashionblogger
#logomaker
#logofiverr
#fiverrlogo
#needagraphicdesigner
#branding
#sportslogo
#fitnessbrand
#healthcare
#startup
#designer
#realestate
#realestatebranding
#realestatelogo
#savepalestine
#savethemuslim
#monogramlogo
#girlylogo
#monogramlogo
#women
#feminine
#startup

Sujontive
Sujontive

More by Sujontive

View profile
    • Like