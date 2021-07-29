Essi Kimpimäki

Pink Tiger

Pink Tiger brush set brush pack textured illustration digital brushes texture brushes procreate textures procreate brushes procreate
Textures are my thing, and I've created a pack of texture brushes and stamps for Procreate - this illustration was done solely with the items from the pack!

(If you'd like to have a further look, the pack is available in my Etsy store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/essillustration)

