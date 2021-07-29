Valeri Kuznetsova

Logo "Kontant" 1

Valeri Kuznetsova
Valeri Kuznetsova
  • Save
Logo "Kontant" 1 electro electrical company typography minimal illustration vector design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

one of the options logo ideas for an electrical company 💡🔧🔌

Valeri Kuznetsova
Valeri Kuznetsova

More by Valeri Kuznetsova

View profile
    • Like