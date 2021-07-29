Kazi Mahbub

News App app mobile design news apps design online breaking online news news mobile app breaking news app breaking app news apps breaking news breaking uiux ux app design ui mobile app mobile app design apps news app news mobile
Hello Everyone!
Happy to share with you our latest breaking news mobile app.
So, do you think this is cool?
Feel free to give me some feedback.

👋🏻Have a project? please contact me.
Email: mahbubuiux@gmail.com

News App Design.png
6 MB
Download
