Animal 2D Character Animation - Mouse, Cat, Dog & Forest

Animal Animation Explainer Toolkit for After Effects

Available on 1.envato.market

Animal Animation Explainer Toolkit for After Effects

Find out more: https://1.envato.market/Ry1mg7

Animation was made using the Animal Character Animation Explainer Toolkit for Adobe After Effects

The Animal Animation Explainer Toolkit is a revolutionary product. Design animal characters, pick animations & create explainer videos right inside After Effects.

Thousands of features, refined over more than a year of research. Animal Character design & animation will never be the same.