Agustin R. Michel

Raw / Poster design

Agustin R. Michel
Agustin R. Michel
Hire Me
  • Save
Raw / Poster design cannes titane french movie french france julia ducournau poster design movie poster movies movie raw
Raw / Poster design cannes titane french movie french france julia ducournau poster design movie poster movies movie raw
Download color palette
  1. RAwDribble01.jpg
  2. RAwDribble02.jpg

Poster design for Julia Ducournau's Raw (aka. Grave)

Raw.jpg
7 MB
Download
Agustin R. Michel
Agustin R. Michel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble 🏀
Hire Me

More by Agustin R. Michel

View profile
    • Like