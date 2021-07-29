Nadia Maheramova

Dashboard Design

Dashboard Design
It's a Project about renting laboratories for scientists. This Dashboard is designed to help the owner of Lab Rooms Coworking do his job more efficiently. All the wishes of the customer were taken into account as well as added own ideas. The customer is satisfied pretty well with the result.

