CoreSolutions Software - CoreUm Datasheet

The Marketing Manager at CoreSolutions Software asked me if I could help him make adjustments to the product datasheet he had put together in Photoshop. We both worked together and collaborated on our design thoughts for adjusting the design, to get the design ready for print ready.

Marketing Manager Dribbble - https://dribbble.com/kyle-mayer

