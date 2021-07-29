Hacer Aydemir

Daily UI 003 - Landing Page

Hacer Aydemir
Hacer Aydemir
  • Save
Daily UI 003 - Landing Page uidaily orange cat landing page coffee typography logo illustration icon design branding app ux ui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge 003

Cat by Maxim Kulikov from the Noun Project
Photo by Liana Mikah on Unsplash

#DailyUI

Hacer Aydemir
Hacer Aydemir

More by Hacer Aydemir

View profile
    • Like