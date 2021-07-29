David Hendrikson

Save Sargent

Save Sargent cat illustration
Ok so this was a challenge for me but I had a blast doing it. H&C wanted a specific idea in their head of creating a bulldog out of rescue sayings and this is what I came up with. I hope you enjoy!

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
