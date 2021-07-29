Teknika

Light and dark mode for flashcard mobile app

lightmode development dark mode ui ux mobile design app design
Light and dark more for those who like different.
User learns with flashcards in different topics, using existing folders, download new from the store and or creating his own.

The app allows to add new words with audio, text, handwriting and photos.
Teknika Corporation provides software development, engineering services, and staff augmentation across a broad spectrum of technical specialties.

We are available for new projects, feel free to tell us about yours.

info@teknikacorp.com

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
