Yosbrands

LOOK UP - 11

Yosbrands
Yosbrands
Hire Me
  • Save
LOOK UP - 11 gradient pattern yellow pink look green triangle square abstract eye
Download color palette

LOOK UP - 11
Mixit Project, is a personal experiment, where I can navigate colors, shapes, textures and styles... to make an Artwork out of all.

- Feel free to use the palette in your next project.
- Follow for more :)
Instagram
Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Yosbrands
Yosbrands
I design and create solutions!
Hire Me

More by Yosbrands

View profile
    • Like