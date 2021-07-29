Shuvo Singha

PickPack Branding

Shuvo Singha
Shuvo Singha
  • Save
PickPack Branding clean logo modern logo minimalist logo brand and identity graphic design logo design flat logo illustration design logo branding abstract logo modernlogodesign lettermark logo brand identity design brand identity brand designer
Download color palette

Name: PickPack
Types of logo -
- Lettermark
- Modern & minimal
For Logo Design and queries email me here shuvooooosinha@gmail.com

Thank you and share your thoughts.😊

Shuvo Singha
Shuvo Singha

More by Shuvo Singha

View profile
    • Like